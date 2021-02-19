Afghanistan + 28 more
Polio this week as of 17 February 2020
"The polio programme brought women out into the workforce in an unprecedented way, says Dr. Olayinka. "Women were powerful mobilizers, particularly older, respected women and could enter any home. The polio programme was one of the first programmes bringing the women out, training them how to speak to other women and community members, which gave them a standing in the community. They also received some stipends which empowered them a bit financially." Read more in our latest "Women Leaders in Polio Eradication" series.
Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):
- Afghanistan: 1 cVDPV2 case and five cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Pakistan: four WPV1 positive environmental samples
- Côte d'Ivoire: one cVDPV2 case
- Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo): two cVDPV2 cases
- Egypt: two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Ethiopia: three cVDPV2 cases
- Kenya: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
- Mali: one cVDPV2 case
- Sudan: one cVDPV2 case and three cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Tajikistan: one cVDPV2 case
See country sections below for more details.