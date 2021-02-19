Polio this week as of 17 February 2020

"The polio programme brought women out into the workforce in an unprecedented way, says Dr. Olayinka. "Women were powerful mobilizers, particularly older, respected women and could enter any home. The polio programme was one of the first programmes bringing the women out, training them how to speak to other women and community members, which gave them a standing in the community. They also received some stipends which empowered them a bit financially." Read more in our latest "Women Leaders in Polio Eradication" series.

Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):

Afghanistan: 1 cVDPV2 case and five cVDPV2 positive environmental samples

Pakistan: four WPV1 positive environmental samples

Côte d'Ivoire: one cVDPV2 case

Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo): two cVDPV2 cases

Egypt: two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples

Ethiopia: three cVDPV2 cases

Kenya: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample

Mali: one cVDPV2 case

Sudan: one cVDPV2 case and three cVDPV2 positive environmental samples

Tajikistan: one cVDPV2 case

See country sections below for more details.