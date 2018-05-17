Polio this week as of 15 May 2018
New on www.polioeradication.org: Professor David Heymann, of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, discusses what lessons smallpox eradication teaches us, and why it is critical to complete the job of polio eradication.
The 17th International Health Regulations Emergency Committee regarding the international spread of poliovirus recommended that the temporary recommendations to prevent virus spread be extended for a further period of three months.
Summary of newly-reported viruses this week: Afghanistan: One new wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) positive environmental sample has been reported, in Kandahar province. Pakistan: One new WPV1 positive environmental sample has been reported, in Sindh