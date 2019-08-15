15 Aug 2019

Polio this week as of 14 August 2019

  • The Thirty-third meeting of the Eastern Mediterranean Regional Commission for Certification of Poliomyelitis Eradication was held in Muscat, Oman, to review the regional epidemiology. The meeting brought together members of the RCC, chairpersons of the National Certification Committees, polio programme representatives, and WHO staff from the headquarters, regional, and the endemic countries. Read more.

  • Summary of new viruses this week: Afghanistan — three wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1)-positive environmental samples; Pakistan — five wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) case and five WPV1-positive environmental samples; Nigeria —two circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) cases, one cVDPV2-positive environmental sample; Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) — two cVDPV2 cases; Angola — two cVDPV2 cases; Benin — one cVDPV2 case. See country sections below for more details.

