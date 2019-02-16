Polio this week as of 13 February 2019

The 2019 Annual Letter by Bill & Melinda Gates makes a case for investment in global health. Progress by Global Polio Eradication Initiative is a good reminder of how investment in global health funds benefits people around the world. Read the letter here. In Indonesia, a circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 1 (cVDPV1) outbreak is confirmed. See Indonesia section below for more details. Summary of new viruses this week: Pakistan – once case of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) and four wild polioviruses type 1 (WPV1) positive environmental samples; Nigeria – two circulating vaccine derived poliovirus type 2 (VDPV2) positive environmental samples; Indonesia- one case of circulating vaccine derived poliovirus type 1 (cVDPV1). See country sections below for more details.