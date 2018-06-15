15 Jun 2018

Polio this week as of 12 June 2018

Report
from Global Polio Eradication Initiative
Published on 12 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (384 KB)

Polio this week as of 12 June 2018

Featured on www.polioeradication.org: No mountain too high: Ending polio in Laos.

In response to media reports about a polio case in Venezuela which emerged last week, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) wishes to clarify that these reports cannot be confirmed at this time. An acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) case, a symptom which is caused by a number of different diseases (polio being just one of them), is currently being investigated. The child is 34 months old, and had onset of paralysis on 29 April, from an under-immunized community in Orinoco delta, Delta Amacura state. A Sabin type 3 poliovirus was isolated from stool samples of the AFP case, and is being further analyzed, including to determine if the paralysis was caused by the isolated strain. Final laboratory results are expected next week. Isolation of Sabin 3 poliovirus is not unusual, and can be expected in children and communities immunized with bivalent oral polio vaccine, which contains both attenuated type 1 and type 3 Sabin strains. As part of global polio surveillance efforts, every year more than 100,000 AFP cases are detected and investigated worldwide. WHO’s Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the GPEI continue to support local public health authorities in conducting an epidemiological and field investigation into this event. This statement may also be read here.

World leaders at the G7 summit affirmed continued commitment to global polio eradication in the summit communique: “We reconfirm our resolve to work with partners to eradicate polio and effectively manage the post-polio transition”.

Summary of newly-reported viruses this week: One new wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) case reported from Pakistan. See country sections below for more details.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.