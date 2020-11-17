Polio this week as of 11 November 2020

In a year marked by the global COVID-19 pandemic, global health leaders convening virtually at this week’s World Health Assembly called for continued urgent action on polio eradication. The Assembly congratulated the African region on reaching the public health milestone of certification as wild polio free, but highlighted the importance of global solidarity to achieve the goal of global eradication and certification…Read more

Last week, WHO and UNICEF launched an emergency call to action for measles and polio outbreak response, to protect children by vaccination. It is a global call to action, both for countries to re-boost their immunization systems in the wake of COVID-19 and for the international community to work together to ensure that the financial resources needed on an emergency basis are rapidly made available.

13 November is the deadline for prospective bidders to submit their applications for the Consultancy to provide technical support to the GACVS (Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety) Sub-Committee for nOPV2. More information on the Request for Proposals.