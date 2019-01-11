Polio this week as of 08 January 2019
During the four-day visit to polio endemic countries of Afghanistan and Pakistan, WHO Director General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, reiterated WHO’s commitment to help endemic, outbreak and at-risk countries rid of poliovirus. Read the press release here.
In Mozambique, a circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) outbreak is confirmed. See ‘Mozambique’ section below for more details.
Summary of new viruses this week: Afghanistan – two WPV1-positive environmental samples; Pakistan – nine WPV1-positive environmental samples; Mozambique- one new case of cVDPV2.