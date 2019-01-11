11 Jan 2019

Polio this week as of 08 January 2019

from Global Polio Eradication Initiative
Published on 08 Jan 2019
  • During the four-day visit to polio endemic countries of Afghanistan and Pakistan, WHO Director General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, reiterated WHO’s commitment to help endemic, outbreak and at-risk countries rid of poliovirus. Read the press release here.

  • In Mozambique, a circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) outbreak is confirmed. See ‘Mozambique’ section below for more details.

  • Summary of new viruses this week: Afghanistan – two WPV1-positive environmental samples; Pakistan – nine WPV1-positive environmental samples; Mozambique- one new case of cVDPV2.

