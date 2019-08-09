Polio this week as of 07 August 2019

Summary of new viruses this week: Pakistan — one wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) case and eight WPV1-positive environmental samples Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) — one cVDPV2 sample isolated from a contact case and two cVDPV2 community isolates.

See country sections below for more details.

NA: Onset of paralysis in most recent case is prior to 2017. Figures exclude non-AFP sources. In 2018, cVDPV includes all three serotypes 1, 2 and 3.

For Somalia: 1 cVDPV2 and cVDPV3 isolated from one AFP case. cVDPV definition: see document “Reporting and classification of vaccine-derived polioviruses” at pdf.