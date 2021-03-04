Afghanistan + 28 more
Polio this week as of 03 March 2021
Did you miss the February edition of Polio News? Take a look here to get up to date with the recent news, donor and programme updates.
Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):
- Afghanistan: one cVDPV2 case and nine cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Pakistan: three WPV1 environmental samples, three cVDPV2 cases and 10 cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Egypt: two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Ethiopia: one cVDPV2 case and one positive environmental sample
- Liberia: three cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- South Sudan: seven cVDPV2 cases
- Tajikistan: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
See country sections for more details.