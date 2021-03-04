Afghanistan + 28 more

Polio this week as of 03 March 2021

  • Did you miss the February edition of Polio News? Take a look here to get up to date with the recent news, donor and programme updates.

  • Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):

    • Afghanistan: one cVDPV2 case and nine cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
    • Pakistan: three WPV1 environmental samples, three cVDPV2 cases and 10 cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
    • Egypt: two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
    • Ethiopia: one cVDPV2 case and one positive environmental sample
    • Liberia: three cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
    • South Sudan: seven cVDPV2 cases
    • Tajikistan: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample

See country sections for more details.

