Polio this week as of 02 January 2019

07 Jan 2019

  • As of 1 January 2019, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has taken over as the Chair of the Polio Oversight Board. Starting on 4 January, accompanied by Dr Al Mandhari, RD/EMRO, Dr Tedros’ first trip will be to Kabul, Afghanistan and Islamabad, Pakistan to meet with Heads of State and polio teams to reinvigorate support for polio eradication.

  • Summary of new viruses this week: Afghanistan – four WPV1-positive environmental samples; Pakistan – two WPV1-positive environmental samples

