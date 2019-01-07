Polio this week as of 02 January 2019
As of 1 January 2019, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has taken over as the Chair of the Polio Oversight Board. Starting on 4 January, accompanied by Dr Al Mandhari, RD/EMRO, Dr Tedros’ first trip will be to Kabul, Afghanistan and Islamabad, Pakistan to meet with Heads of State and polio teams to reinvigorate support for polio eradication.
Summary of new viruses this week: Afghanistan – four WPV1-positive environmental samples; Pakistan – two WPV1-positive environmental samples