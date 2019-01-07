Polio this week as of 02 January 2019

As of 1 January 2019, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has taken over as the Chair of the Polio Oversight Board. Starting on 4 January, accompanied by Dr Al Mandhari, RD/EMRO, Dr Tedros’ first trip will be to Kabul, Afghanistan and Islamabad, Pakistan to meet with Heads of State and polio teams to reinvigorate support for polio eradication.