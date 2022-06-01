Police in Conflict: Lessons from the U.S. Experience in Afghanistan (June 2022)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

For nearly 20 years, the United States and the international community provided assistance to the Afghan National Police (ANP) with the goal of creating a legitimate, accountable, and effective civilian police force that could protect the population from criminals and uphold the country’s rule of law. The lack of such a civilian law enforcement authority increases the risk that a country remains unstable or reverts back to active conflict. Yet—with the exception of some specialized police forces—community policing and law enforcement capabilities in Afghanistan were weak or nonexistent, despite more than $21 billion in U.S. and international financial support. Overall, the ANP proved incapable of enforcing the law, protecting Afghan citizens from attacks from the Taliban and the Islamic State, or ensuring that Afghanistan does not become another safe haven for international terrorists. In August 2021, four months after the U.S. president announced a full withdrawal of U.S. military forces from Afghanistan, the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF)—including the ANP—collapsed, paving the way for a Taliban takeover.

Many factors have contributed to this situation, but one of the most important lies in Afghan history: Afghanistan has never had an effective nationwide police force dedicated to protecting its citizens. Its police have existed to protect government power, often through corrupt or abusive means. As one member of the ANP summed it up, “While the world knows how hated the Taliban had become by the time of the U.S. invasion in 2001, most forget that all police forces before the Taliban had been similarly hated.”

Another contributing factor in the collapse of the ANP was the failure of the international community to learn from experience. In December 2001, as the international community was mediating a signed compact among the various anti-Taliban Afghan factions, the United States and the United Nations largely ignored the well-documented need to rapidly deploy police and rule of law advisors to stabilize what was, at least at that moment, a post-conflict country. Instead, starting in 2001, the United States chose a “light footprint” strategy of maintaining a small troop presence, and the international community followed suit. As the United States focused on pursuing al-Qaeda and its Taliban sponsors, senior Afghan government officials seized the opportunity to reestablish a police force beholden only to them, at the expense of the Afghan people.

For over a decade, that post-2001 Afghan police force operated with near-total impunity.

The Afghan government and international community did not hold Afghan police officers, especially those with political connections, accountable for numerous acts of corruption and human rights abuses: extortion, arbitrary detention, torture, and even extrajudicial killings. This rapidly diminished the population’s hope that the new Afghan government would serve their interests. Over time, the Taliban exploited that lack of trust to reestablish inroads in Afghanistan.

By mid-2002, the international community recognized the depleted state of the Afghan police and the need to increase international support. Based on its longstanding ties with the Afghan police dating back to the 1930s, Germany took the lead for this task.

Germany’s approach focused on a multi-year, university-like training for Afghan police officers, in addition to reconstructing police infrastructure. While Germany largely met its stated goals for training and restructuring the force, the overall plan was inadequate—too small in scope, and too slow in implementation—to meet the law enforcement needs of the volatile Afghan environment.

Frustrated with the German approach, but unwilling to directly criticize it, the U.S.

Department of State created its own program of police reform in 2003. Although by law State is the lead U.S. agency for police assistance, it does not have a dedicated team of deployable police development experts. Instead, it contracted out its entire police development mission with little to no oversight. From the start, the State-led police assistance program struggled. Like Germany’s, the U.S. police training program was based on the assumption that Afghanistan was a post-conflict state, and that the international community had years to implement a professional police training program.

By then, however, Afghanistan was not a post-conflict country; it was a “conflict-paused” country. As the Taliban regained strength, security deteriorated—as did State’s freedom of movement, limiting U.S. personnel to bases and the U.S. embassy in Kabul. State also failed to implement a universal best practice of embedding experienced police advisors with newly trained police officers to provide follow-up training in the field. In short, despite having the legal authority and the budget, State proved ill-prepared to operate in a high-threat environment like Afghanistan.

Starting around 2004, then-Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld began to advocate for the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) to take over the police assistance mission from both State and the Germans. Rumsfeld directed military commanders in Afghanistan to conduct fact-finding missions to support his arguments. The findings were alarming: despite existing training programs, the ANP were short over 3 million basic items, including cold weather uniforms and sleeping bags, and had only 15 percent of the weapons and communications equipment that they needed. After a year of increasingly urgent memos from Rumsfeld to the White House and to then-Secretary of State Colin Powell, Rumsfeld succeeded in persuading then-President George W. Bush in 2005 to authorize the transfer of all police assistance and training programs from State to DOD because DOD seemed better resourced for the mission.

DOD rapidly organized itself for the new mission—first, by working with the Congress to create the Afghan Security Force Fund, a DOD mechanism for funding the Afghan police forces, and then by reorganizing the command in Afghanistan to include a Police Reform directorate. Despite a 2006 congressionally mandated study of Iraq concluding that the U.S. military was ill-equipped to train foreign police forces, the U.S. military rapidly deployed advisors to partner with police forces in Afghanistan. The U.S. military moved embedded training teams originally deployed to partner with the Afghan National Army to ANP units. The result was that the U.S. police assistance mission became, in effect, an extension of its military training mission.

By 2006, the U.S. military created separate police training teams called police mentoring teams, with the intent to deploy soldiers specifically focused on the police assistance mission. Despite the change in approach implied by the new name, the police mentoring teams continued to be staffed mostly by soldiers who lacked a basic understanding of policing, including law enforcement, community policing, or criminal investigations, but rather had expertise in infantry, combat aviation, and other military related capabilities.

This was largely the result of a lack of human resource management systems within DOD that could properly identify and deploy U.S. military officers who had experience and expertise in law enforcement tasks. The teams were also short-staffed, and team members were frequently reassigned to other units. The relatively small number of police mentoring teams meant that many ANP units lacked regular trainers and mentors. The teams themselves were often confined to the base because they did not have the required force strength to both guard the base and advise the Afghan police. Frequent reassignments of team members also resulted in misleading reports from the field. According to one advisor, U.S. military personnel “may be in somebody’s database as being a police mentor, but they weren’t mentoring anybody. . . . So this is getting reported up the chain that we have X many thousand number of mentors, but it’s not really true.”

Under DOD’s leadership, the mission and focus of the Afghan police also came to reflect the U.S. military’s counterinsurgency strategy. Instead of focusing on rule of law or community policing, most Afghan police units were focused on providing security and support to Afghan National Army operations. Starting in 2009, the U.S. military, NATO, and the Afghan Ministry of Interior adopted a “clear, hold, and build” counterinsurgency approach in Afghanistan, in which the various Afghan police units—the Afghan Uniform Police, Afghan Border Police, and the Afghan Civil Order Police—each had, in theory, specified roles. The Afghan Uniform Police was responsible for providing law enforcement and community policing in secure districts, the Afghan Border Police was assigned to protect the border from insurgent movement, and the Afghan National Civil Order Police was supposed to be a bridge between military-led operations and police-led security.

In reality, these roles were confused. Afghan Uniform Police and Afghan Border Police were involved in initial counterinsurgency operations to clear districts, and the Afghan National Civil Order Police—the smallest of the forces—was unable to provide policing in all high-threat areas. Ill-equipped to fight and hold territory against heavily armed insurgents, the Afghan Uniform Police suffered high casualties and even lost newly gained territory back to the insurgency. By focusing on the counterinsurgency fight and the growing violence throughout the country, the Afghan police failed to develop the basic law enforcement and community policing capabilities required to prevent and respond to criminal activities that plagued the daily lives of many Afghan citizens, even in areas of Afghanistan that were secure enough for a civilian police presence.

Afghan police officers struggled to deliver law and order to local communities, and in many cases actually contributed to crime by engaging in extortion, assault, and human rights abuses, which eroded the legitimacy of the police and the entire Afghan governance system in the eyes of the local population. Because of underdeveloped investigative techniques, the police relied almost exclusively on written confessions for court convictions. This practice led to the widespread use of illegal detention and torture of suspected insurgents. In response to such police brutality, some communities, especially in the Pashtun heartlands of southern Afghanistan, welcomed the Taliban back as liberators—just as they did in the 1990s.

The U.S. military’s approach to police training preserved Afghanistan’s pervasive culture of police impunity by funding and providing technical assistance to Afghan police units that faced credible reports of committing gross human rights abuses. Afghanistan thus illustrated a key dilemma for U.S. advisors in stabilization and reconstruction missions: Is U.S. cooperation with brutal but militarily capable security forces worthwhile if it restores security to contested or enemy-controlled territory—or does such cooperation create more conflict in the long run by undermining good governance and rule of law?

Police assistance in Afghanistan did have some small success stories. Over the past 19 years, the United States and international community helped develop advanced investigative capabilities within the specialized police units responsible for investigating specific crimes or core police functions. These specialized units—the Counter Narcotics Police of Afghanistan, the Major Crimes Task Force, and the Special Police Units— investigated criminal activities important to international donors: narcotics, corruption, and terrorism. Unlike other police assistance programs, these units received embedded advisors who had the requisite technical expertise and training. To isolate these units from corruption in the formal justice system, these units also benefitted from the creation of specialized criminal justice systems to prosecute these specific crimes, avoiding the lack of coordination among police, prosecutors, and courts that affected other criminal cases.

Despite these limited success stories, Afghan police capabilities were significantly underdeveloped at the time the United States decided to withdraw military forces. In the face of an aggressive Taliban offensive and lacking either logistical support or the benefit of U.S. air strikes, many units of the Afghan National Police simply quit, often without a fight.

This report examines the creation of the conditions in which such a massive failure could happen. It is laid out into 10 chapters:

• Chapter 1, Introduction: Importance of Police Assistance in Stabilization and Reconstruction Missions, provides an overview of the role of international police assistance in stabilizing fragile and post-conflict countries and the critical role police play in establishing security and the rule of law. It also describes the importance of integrating foreign police assistance with the host nation’s criminal justice system and how foreign police assistance must be tailored to the host nation’s legal traditions, police structures, informal dispute resolution customs and—particularly in Islamic countries—religious law.

• Chapter 2, Setting the Scene: The History of Afghanistan’s Police, provides the reader with a better understanding of the historical and cultural attributes that have influenced the formation of Afghan police forces. It also includes a closer look at Afghanistan’s informal dispute resolution traditions, known as customary law, which enabled the vast majority of rural Afghans to administer their own justice in areas where the central government had limited reach. Finally, it examines the enduring problem of police corruption and brutality in Afghanistan’s history, and the danger of merely rebuilding police forces without first reconstructing a new social contract between the population and the police.

• Chapter 3, 2001–2002: A Missed Opportunity to Establish Rule of Law, discusses the impacts of the United States’ post-9/11 policy of using a “light footprint” approach in Afghanistan, in contrast to prior peacekeeping operations. It also describes how Afghan political factions captured the ANP and the Ministry of Interior, creating institutions that were designed to protect political power rather than serve the needs of the population. As a result, insecurity, lawlessness, and abusive police practices flourished.

• Chapter 4, U.S. and International Community Tackle Police Reform— Understaffed, Underfunded and Without a Coherent Strategy, analyzes the civilian approach to police assistance during the early years of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan, as well as the challenges civilian agencies encountered when security began to deteriorate. This chapter highlights how the U.S. and international community’s narrow focus on training and equipping Afghan police, combined with its neglect of broader ministerial reform and its failure to integrate police and judicial sector reform, stunted the development of rule of law in an increasingly insecure Afghanistan. These factors, together with the lack of post-training monitoring and evaluation, created a situation in which newly trained officers were reintegrated into an unreformed, corrupt environment. During this civilian-led reconstruction, U.S. and international forces were essentially training and equipping Afghans to better serve their militia commanders.

• Chapter 5, U.S. Civilian Agencies Are Poorly Structured for Large-Scale Police Development, looks beyond Afghanistan to analyze U.S. civilian agencies’ capacities to reform or rebuild foreign police and justice systems more broadly. This chapter evaluates the capabilities and limitations of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, the International Criminal Investigative Training Assistance Program at the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), and other civilian agencies often deployed to assist in police or justice sector reform, such as the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the U.S. Marshals Service. Ultimately, this chapter concludes that the United States lacks an institutionalized civilian expeditionary capability with the capacities to support foreign police development during stabilization and reconstruction missions.

• Chapter 6, The Military Takes Over, with Minimal Improvement, analyzes the transition of police assistance efforts from State to DOD in 2005, including how DOD organized itself to meet mission demands, and how the effort was funded. It traces early DOD criticisms of State-led programs and outlines why senior leaders believed that DOD was better suited for the mission, despite its lack of policing expertise. Finally, since the DOD effort took place in the context of a NATO mission, the chapter examines NATO contributions to police development and international coordination mechanisms.

• Chapter 7, Police in Counterinsurgency, discusses the evolution of police training from 2005 on, as a reconstituted Taliban organized an insurgency starting in the south and east regions of Afghanistan. This forced the United States to develop a new counterinsurgency strategy, which quickly came to subsume U.S. police training efforts. This chapter evaluates the effectiveness of the police assistance as part of a counterinsurgency campaign with an ANP that was neither trained nor equipped for a combat role. Two case studies detail the use—and misuse—of Afghan police in combat.

• Chapter 8, The Other Fight: Crime and Civil Security, analyzes the consequence of emphasizing counterinsurgency tactics in police training: the overmilitarization of the Afghan police and the detrimental effects on the ANP’s ability to perform basic law enforcement functions. It examines how U.S. military partnerships with unsavory but militarily effective warlords and human rights violators contributed to battlefield success at the expense of long-term good governance and rule of law. Ultimately, the failure of the U.S. and international community to develop the ANP’s law enforcement capabilities left the ANP ill-equipped to handle the rise of garden-variety crime in the country’s urban areas. The ANP’s limited capacity to fight crime in Kabul is a particularly damning indictment of 20 years of police assistance efforts by the United States and its international partners.

• Chapter 9, Specialized Police Units: An Alternative Approach, describes the development of specialized police forces designed to respond to specific crimes, with the support of the United States and the international community. Police forces such the Counter Narcotics Police of Afghanistan, the Major Crimes Task Force, and the General Command of Police Special Units dealt directly with crimes of interest to the international community, such as drug smuggling and corruption. Over time, specialized courts were developed for these units in order to improve synergy between the various elements of the criminal justice system. The combination of creating independent and integrated court systems with embedded trained law enforcement experts proved to be an effective approach to developing Afghan investigative capabilities.

• Chapter 10, Conclusions, lists the report’s findings, lessons, and recommendations for U.S. agencies and policymakers. The conclusion summarizes the key takeaways from close to two decades of U.S. support to the Afghan National Police that failed to materialize into developing an effective, trusted, and capable civilian policing entity.

FINDINGS

This study identified 11 key findings from U.S. and international police assistance since 2002 that highlight the problems and successes of police assistance in Afghanistan:

In many ways, the United States’ approach to police assistance in Afghanistan resembled failed efforts by the Soviet Union, other international donors, and former Afghan government administrations. All resulted in an overmilitarized police force incapable of protecting average citizens from internal and external threats. Historically, Afghanistan has been fragmented by ethnic divisions and struggles among warlords. Police have always been perceived as the central government’s heavy-handed enforcer and tax collector, not as protectors of the citizenry and maintainers of law and order. The design of the ANP failed to take into account that one of the first steps in reforming the police was to establish a new social contract between the police and the Afghan citizens which would outline the roles and responsibilities of the newly formed Afghan police in relation to society. It would also give that society a role in holding the new police force accountable for adhering to its new standards. The civilian approach was based on the assumption that Afghanistan was a post-conflict state, which would allow for a long-term professional development program that would take years to reach fruition. In reality, security deteriorated quickly after 2005. Without adequate resources, the civilian agencies suffered from reduced freedom of movement and the lack of force protection capabilities required to operate in high-threat environments. For this reason, both the German and U.S. civilian approaches were too slow for the Afghan environment. Neither organization was able to provide consistent training in the field, a widely recognized best practice. U.S. military-led police assistance resulted in an overmilitarized approach that prioritized training the police to engage in combat operations against the Taliban at the expense of providing law enforcement and community policing. The U.S. military is not organized or prepared for foreign police assistance missions. It lacks an institutionalized mechanism to deploy technical experts in rule of law, law enforcement, and community policing. Instead, the U.S. military deployed soldiers with no experience in policing as police advisors. The police are only one pillar of the overall criminal justice system. Yet police assistance programs were conducted independently from other donor-led programs focusing on two closely related pillars: developing courts and training prosecutors. Afghan police commanders who were effective in combating the insurgency and who were supported by large portions of the local population also engaged in criminal behavior, torture of detainees, corruption, and even extrajudicial killings. Police advisors faced a dilemma of how to balance U.S. short-term objectives of combating the insurgency with the long-term objectives of creating a legitimate and professional police force that respected human rights and the rule of law. The establishment of hundreds of isolated police checkpoints provided the ANP the opportunity to prey upon the local population, and provided the Taliban-led insurgency with targets of opportunity. This resulted in an unsustainable number of Afghan police casualties and the loss of U.S.-provided equipment. U.S. and NATO counterinsurgency doctrine discusses the importance of closing the gap between the local population and the government, and increasing interaction between the citizenry and the police. However, absent reforms to the ANP, the counterinsurgency strategy increased the opportunity for a predatory and corrupt police force to abuse local citizens. Locals increasingly opposed the Afghan police presence that followed successful counterinsurgency clearing operations. The failure to create, resource, and integrate a national literacy campaign from the outset undermined the effectiveness of police assistance programs. Low literacy rates in host nations’ populations are a major challenge confronting foreign police training efforts. Yet literacy training is often overlooked, or is implemented after police have already been deployed. Illiterate police cannot perform basic law enforcement functions such as writing reports, recording license plate numbers, and obtaining witness statements. Illiteracy among police also limits the amount and quality of evidence that can be used in prosecutions. To address immediate security needs, U.S. police assistance initially prioritized rapidly increasing the quantity of police officers in the ANP over the quality and sustainability of police training. This resulted in poorly trained police being sent into communities. For example, DOD pushed to increase the ANP force strength from 62,000 to over 120,000 police, while hastily deploying poorly trained local auxiliary forces to fight on the front lines. A best practice for international police assistance is to embed advisors with the required technical expertise and ability to influence and teach foreign police as advisors within host nation police units. This approach was done successfully in Afghanistan with the deployment of DEA agents to support select units of the Counter Narcotics Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents with the Major Crimes Task Force, and military special operations forces with the special tactical teams of the General Command of Police Special Units.

LESSONS

Our examination of the U.S. and international police assistance mission in Afghanistan from 2001 until August 2021 has distilled 10 lessons that can improve current and future U.S. and international community police assistance missions in fragile and post-conflict states.

The U.S. and international community lack an expeditionary police assistance capability resourced with sufficient numbers of qualified and trained police assistance experts required for most stabilization and reconstruction missions in nations suffering from high levels of violence. Pre-deployment training and education for international police advisors should include an understanding of a host nation’s legal traditions, the historical relationship between police and populace, the extent of police corruption, the command and control organization of the host nation’s police forces, frameworks within the host nation to hold the police accountable to the rule of law, and the host nation’s policy and planning documents for police operations. Country-wide stabilization and reconstruction assistance plans should implement police assistance programs and strategies across the spectrum of security, governance and rule of law programming. To effectively reform a host nation’s criminal justice sector, police assistance programs must be coordinated and developed simultaneously with the other pillars of the justice sector, such as courts and prisons. Embedding U.S. and international advisors with the required technical expertise for an extended period of time improves the effectiveness of police assistance programs. Police assistance missions that require new recruitment and training of a large majority of its force should include a field advising component from the outset to reinforce core training concepts, provide oversight to ensure that new police are upholding and enforcing the rule of law, and to make sure that what is taught in the classroom is put into practice in the field. In countries that suffer from government corruption and political interference in police activities, a sustained international police assistance mission can make it easier for the police to investigate politically sensitive crimes such as official corruption and organized crime. Corrupt officials may be less likely to interfere in an investigation that is conducted under international oversight. Counterinsurgency doctrine calls for greater contact between the police and the populace, but if the police are predatory or corrupt, this increased contact can undermine government legitimacy and contribute to the insurgent cause. Counterinsurgency and stabilization missions require the various security forces to be distinguished between those responsible for fighting the insurgents and those responsible for community policing and enforcing the rule of law. International police advisors may face a moral dilemma when advisors are asked to support a police official who holds an official government position, but who is also a militia or factional leader who does not adhere to international human rights standards or uphold the nation’s rule of law. Without clear guidance from senior leaders, international advisors must ensure that international assistance does not reinforce behaviors that run counter to international standards.

RECOMMENDATIONS

Based on these lessons, we have identified 10 recommendations designed to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of future U.S. foreign police assistance in post-conflict and fragile states. A fuller explanation of the importance and impact of each of these recommendations can be found in the conclusions chapter of this report.

Matters for Consideration by the Congress

1. The Congress may wish to consider passing legislation to reform the U.S. government’s approach to foreign police assistance. This legislation would clarify roles and responsibilities of the multiple executive branch agencies engaged in assisting police forces in fragile and post-conflict states, mandate the use of monitoring and evaluation systems, and require professional training for all police assistance personnel.

2. The Congress may wish to consider reviewing Section 660 of the Foreign Assistance Act, an amendment passed in 1974 prohibiting foreign police training abroad except by special waivers, to determine its applicability today, based on the current U.S. approach to international assistance.

Recommendations for Executive Branch Agencies

3. The Secretaries of State and Defense and the U.S. Attorney General should review agency budgets to ensure that those departments responsible for foreign police assistance receive the required funding to staff their departments with the appropriate numbers of program managers, technical experts, and monitoring and evaluation professionals.

4. The Secretary of State should create an organization responsible for foreign police assistance that focuses on developing core police capabilities in fragile and post-conflict states. Currently, State’s lead organization for foreign police assistance, the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), focuses primarily on developing specific investigative components like counter-narcotics units, with less institutional expertise and focus on developing the core policing tasks required in most police reconstruction and reform missions.

5. The Secretary of State should instruct INL, or the new organization created based on our recommendation above, to include, as part of its initial program design phase, assessments of critical components of the target nation’s police force. This includes the history of police, legal system and traditions, the nature of criminality in the county, levels of corruption in the criminal justice system, existing accountability mechanisms, the level of transparency within the police service, previous training received, and institutional capacities and state of current policing capabilities.

6. The Secretary of State should direct INL, or the new organization created based on our recommendation above, to coordinate all police assistance activities with the DOJ’s International Criminal Investigative Training Assistance Program (ICITAP) and other foreign police assistance key stakeholders (such as the DEA, Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Marshals Service, the Department of Homeland Security, and the FBI) to ensure the United States is providing a whole-of-government solution tailored to the targeted nation’s policing requirements.

7. The Secretary of State should direct INL, or the new organization created based on our recommendation above, to coordinate all foreign police assistance activities with international partners also engaged in police assistance activities in the same country. INL should ensure that police assistance programs in a specific country are mutually reinforcing.

8. The Secretary of State should create a fully resourced assessment, monitoring, and evaluation unit responsible for evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of U.S. foreign police assistance activities. State should partner with other U.S. government agencies responsible for police assistance programs (such as ICITAP, the DEA, the Department of Homeland Security, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection) to develop universally accepted measures of effectiveness and performance that will be used to evaluate foreign police assistance programs.

9. The Secretary of Defense should develop a capability that can quickly identify and deploy soldiers with civilian police expertise. These capabilities are traditionally found in the U.S. Army Reserve and Army National Guard, where soldiers often possess unique civilian skills, such as serving in a U.S. law enforcement agency or as a police officer.

10. The Secretary of Defense, in coordination with the Secretary of State and the Attorney General, should staff INL and ICITAP liaison officers within each of the geographic combatant command’s policy, plans, and operations staff. This will allow foreign police assistance expertise to become part of initial contingency planning decisions to better prepare the U.S. government for “golden hour” operations and to coordinate when police advisors will need to be deployed. Before the collapse of the Afghan government, SIGAR drafted several recommendations to the U.S. and Afghan governments aimed at improving Afghan police capabilities. These can be found in Appendix A.