28 Jun 2018

Perception Survey on Knowledge, Attitudes, and Practices on Women’s Rights Among Religious Leaders and Community Members

Report
from UN Development Programme
Published on 27 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.98 MB)

Summary

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Enhancing Gender Equality and Mainstreaming in Afghanistan (EGEMA) programme – implemented from 2016 to 2018 - proposed to explore the knowledge, attitudes, and practices on gender equality among religious leaders specifically related to Friday sermons in order to determine religious leaders’ ability to positively contribute to the advancement of women’s rights in Afghanistan.

A survey with more than 180 religious leaders and more than 40 focus groups with community members were undertaken in Bamyan, Balkh, and Herat provinces by Thousand Plateaus Consultancy Services.

