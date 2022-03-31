The People of Afghanistan Must Not be Forgotten: IOM Director General António Vitorino

Geneva - Afghanistan stands at a critical juncture. Decades of conflict, natural disasters, the added shock of the political upheaval and the impacts of international sanctions have pushed millions of Afghan women, men, boys and girls to breaking point.

While we attend to multiple humanitarian crises around the world, the people of Afghanistan must not be forgotten.

This is why, today, millions of Afghans are internally displaced, while thousands of people cross borders every week in both directions, seeking means to secure their futures. So many of them have exhausted their coping mechanisms. They are in dire need of life-saving protection, livelihood and recovery support.

Through our Comprehensive Action Plan for Afghanistan and neighboring countries, we, the International Organization for Migration, are striving to assist the estimated 24 million people in need.

With over 760 staff operating across the country, our teams are providing critical shelter support to help the most vulnerable families survive the harsh winter season.

Mobile health teams have been deployed to some of the hardest-to-reach areas in an effort to shore up the country's fragile health care system. As cross-border movements continue, so we will continue to provide multi-sectoral and protection assistance to returnees at key border points and IOM-managed reception centers.

We appeal to the international community for their continued support, so that we can step up our collective actions and give back hope to millions of Afghans, not least the women and girls who are unjustly suffering the most.

Editor's Note

*DG Vitorino's comments were broadcast today at the High-level Pledging Event on Supporting the Humanitarian Response in Afghanistan 2022 in Kabul convened by UN Secretary-General, António Guterres. *

*IOM's Global Crisis Response Platform provides an overview of IOM's plans and funding requirements to respond to the evolving needs and aspirations of those impacted by, or at risk of, crisis and displacement in 2022 and beyond. The Platform is regularly updated as crises evolve, and new situations emerge. *