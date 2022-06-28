Pathways to Adaptation and Resilience in South and South‑West Asia - Asia-Pacific Disaster Report 2022 for ESCAP Subregions

CHAPTER 1 The shifting contours of the South and South-West Asia disaster riskscape

Key Highlights

The South and South-West Asia disaster risk landscape (‘riskscape’) is being reshaped by cascading and converging hazards under the disaster-climate-health nexus, increasing the vulnerability of populations to such hazards.

In South and South-West Asia, the total average annual loss (AAL) is estimated at US$ 161 billion in the current climate condition. This estimate increases to $217 billion under the moderate climate change scenario (RCP 4.5) and to $322 billion under the worst-case climate change scenario (RCP 8.5) (2020– 2059 projections).

South and South-West Asia witnessed an increased cascading risk of climate-related and vector-borne diseases, like dengue.