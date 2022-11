On 31st October, ARCS distributed 13432000 AFN out of 22386666 AFN for the rehabilitation of 530 earthquake-hit houses in the Barmal district-Paktika province.

In the distributed aid, 90 families received 44000 AFN, 166 families received 29000 AFN and 274 other families received 17000 AFN, where the rest of the aid will be distributed to these families very soon.

Furthermore, to implement this program ARCS has recruited engineers, employees, and volunteers.