Yesterday, on the 2nd of July 2022, the Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed 56 tons of food and non-food items to 600 earthquake-affected families in the Gayan district of Paktika province.

The aid each family received 50 kg of flour, 25 kg of rice, 5 liters of oil, 12 cans of beans, 1 solar shed, a cane of baby milk, soap, shampoo and hygiene items.