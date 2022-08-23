Afghanistan

Paktika: 23 August, 2022

On 21st of Aug, ARCS distributed 11 tarpaulins, 13 items of kitchen wares to each family, 66 blankets, 22 water buckets, 22 mattresses and 3 tents to 11 flood-affected families last night in Jani Khil district of Paktika province.

