On Sunday, 23rd October, the employees and volunteers of ARCS distributed 8 foodstuffs to 400 vulnerable families in several villages of Samkani district-Paktia province.In the aforementioned aid, each family received 100-kg flour, 24.5-kg rice, 10-liter oil, 8 kg-beans, 1-kg green tea, 5-kg sugar, 2-kg salt and a packet of biscuits.