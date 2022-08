On the 18th of August, the ARCS distributed aid to 150 flood-affected families in the Zurmat district and Gardiz the capital of Paktia province. In the aid, each family received 50 kg of flour, 5 liters of oil, a package of food items, a blanket, 5 packets of macaroni, a pair of shoes, 4 kg of tea, and a packet of salt.