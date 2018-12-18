Pakistan will continue its efforts of restoring peace in Afghanistan, says PM Imran

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed that Pakistan will continue its efforts for restoring peace in neghoubouring war-stricken Afghanistan.

PM Imran Khan said this on twitter on Tuesday, a day after Pakistan arranged a meeting between US and Taliban officials.

PM said in a tweet, the premier said: “Pakistan has helped in the dialogue between Taliban and the United States in Abu Dhabi. Let us pray that this leads to peace and ends almost three decades of suffering of the brave Afghan people,”.

He assured, “Pakistan will be doing everything within its power to further the peace process.”

Officials of the United States and the Afghan Taliban held a meeting on Monday, with the assistance of Pakistan, in a latest effort to end the war in Afghanistan. The parties have decided to continue the dialogue.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) also participated in the talks.

The special representative for Afghan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, led the US team at the talks in Abu Dhabi.

Khalilzad, is visiting regional countries to gather support for Afghan peace talks. He is 14 days into an 18-day visit to the region and has already visited Pakistan, Afghanistan, Russia, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Belgium.

Since taking office in September, the Afghan-born US special envoy has held two meetings with the Taliban in Qatar, where the insurgent group operates its so-called “political office.”

Islamabad has facilitated the Monday’s dialogue after President Donald Trump wrote to Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier this month seeking his cooperation in bringing the Taliban to the table for peace negotiations.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has confirmed participation of its political negotiators in Monday’s meeting with American officials. Representatives of the host country, Pakistan, UAE and Saudi Arabia will also be in attendance.

The Taliban say the presence of international forces in Afghanistan is the main obstacle to peace but have said that issues including mutual recognition with the Kabul government, constitutional changes and women’s rights can be negotiated.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal on Monday expressed support for the latest round of talks between the Afghan Taliban and other stakeholders to resolve the conflict in Afghanistan.

“Along with international community and other stakeholders, Pakistan is committed to peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan. Talks are being held in UAE. We hope this will end bloodshed in Afghanistan and bring peace to the region,” the FO spokesperson tweeted.

On Saturday, Washington said it welcomes actions Pakistan is taking to promote a negotiated solution to the war in neighboring Afghanistan.