Over 150 killed and injured by car bomb in Afghanistan’s capital

Today, August 7th 2019, a suicide car bomb in Kabul killed at least 14 and injured 145. The vehicle was detonated outside a police station in the capital.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

Explosive violence is on the rise in Afghanistan and it is civilians that are paying the price.

Last month, Action on Armed Violence (AOAV) recorded over 1,000 civilian casualties from explosive violence in Afghanistan.

This is the highest number of monthly civilian casualties recorded in Afghanistan since AOAV began monitoring casualties from explosive violence in October 2010.

Civilians accounted for 66% (1,013) of the total casualties from explosive violence (1,540). Of the civilians killed and injured, 89% (901) were from improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Suicide attacks alone were responsible over half of all civilian casualties (53%).

Kabul was the city most impacted in July 2019, with almost a third of all civilian casualties occurring in the capital (30%).

AOAV calls for states and international organisations to work collaboratively to generate greater awareness of the number of civilians killed and injured by IEDs, and encourage a greater stigma from political, religious and social leaders on the use of IEDs.