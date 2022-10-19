One year since the transition in Afghanistan: A review of monthly remote food security updates (August 2022)

Policy Brief

Hunger levels worsened dramatically one year ago. They have still not subsided.

The number of people facing insufficient food consumption spiked sharply after the pivotal events of August 2021. This was 12 months ago. Since then, hunger levels have refused to improve, with some nine in ten households continuing to face insufficient food consumption for month after month.

Food consumption is even worse than when COVID-19 first struck the country. Insufficient food consumption had already spiked to 75 percent in August 2020, at the first peak of the pandemic. But when this couldn’t seem to have gotten worse, a combination of drought, conflict, political instability, and the economic crisis collided to deepen the food security crisis. By August 2022, Afghanistan had topped the list of countries with insufficient food consumption. It has remained there since.

More than half of the population has been regularly turning to coping strategies to get by for most of the past year. This is over four times worse than in August 2021. Adults are now more likely to be sacrificing meals in order for children to eat, with six in ten households relying on this strategy (up from one in ten in August 2021).

With incomes under threat, food is falling further out of reach. The income situation has worsened for five months in a row. Now, over six in ten households are facing shrinking incomes. The deterioration of incomes has gradually stripped families of funds to spend on non-food necessities. People are now spending almost all of their income on food (92 percent) – a figure which has been gradually creeping higher since the start of 2022.

Certain households are facing far worse conditions.

Hunger levels are not equal across different segments of society. Female-headed households have been especially affected; 96 percent of female-headed households are struggling with insufficient food consumption, compared to 89 percent of male-headed households. This gap is wider than a year ago. Households with person/s with disabilities are also bearing disproportionate consequences.

Income sources are also making a substantial difference on whether families go hungry. Households that had no income to rely on, or which relied on non-agriculture wage labour or skilled labour were at a disadvantage, with 94 percent facing insufficient food consumption.

Without further action, food insecurity could still deepen.

The consequences of the global food crisis and exorbitant food and fuel prices are already here.

While humanitarian food assistance has helped to stave off an even worse food security situation, this lifeline is under threat. Costs are rising. Humanitarian funding is shrinking. As a result, many agencies have already been forced to reprioritize their assistance, or increase cash transfer values to keep up with high inflation. These factors could combine with the winter ahead and recurrent droughts to deepen the food security crisis even further.

Needs are outpacing funding. Action is needed now.