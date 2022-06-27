OIC Secretary-General directs to provide aid and assistance to those affected by the earthquake in Afghanistan

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, has directed the OIC Islamic Solidarity Fund to provide aid and assistance to those affected by the earthquake that hit eastern Afghanistan recently.

The Secretary-General indicated that urgent humanitarian aid is needed to relieve the suffering of the Afghan people who have been severely affected by the earthquake. He underlined, at the same time, that the aid provided by the Fund comes as an expression of the OIC’s solidarity with the affected countries and peoples.

The Secretary-General renewed the call for all humanitarian institutions in the Islamic world to act to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people so that they can face up to the consequences of the devastating earthquake in Afghanistan.