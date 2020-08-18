OCHA celebrates aid worker in Afghanistan ahead of World Humanitarian Day

Aziz Rahimi, one of the long-serving staff members of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), has been working in Hirat, Afghanistan, since 2001. Since the first case of COVID-19 was recorded on 24 February, he has been dedicated to fighting the spread of the virus.

As a Senior Programme Assistant with IOM working on provision of humanitarian assistance to vulnerable and undocumented cross-border returnees, Mr. Rahimi ensures the smooth functioning of the Transit Centre in Hirat Province that provides a safe haven for vulnerable women, men and children returning from Iran.

