Afghanistan

OCHA celebrates aid worker in Afghanistan ahead of World Humanitarian Day

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original
Aziz Rahimi works for IOM in Hirat, Afghanistan. © OCHA

Aziz Rahimi, one of the long-serving staff members of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), has been working in Hirat, Afghanistan, since 2001. Since the first case of COVID-19 was recorded on 24 February, he has been dedicated to fighting the spread of the virus.

As a Senior Programme Assistant with IOM working on provision of humanitarian assistance to vulnerable and undocumented cross-border returnees, Mr. Rahimi ensures the smooth functioning of the Transit Centre in Hirat Province that provides a safe haven for vulnerable women, men and children returning from Iran.

Read more on United Nations OCHA

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Related Content