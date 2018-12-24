Nutrition Supply Chain Management: Standard Operating Procedures

INTRODUCTION

The Public Nutrition Directorate (PND) of The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and their partners have for the last two years (2015 -2017) focused on strengthening the monitoring and reporting of nutrition supply chain activities within the country to ensure efficient and effective management of end-to-end supply chain activities.

In order to harmonise the country’s supply chain processes, the PND, with support from UNICEF Afghanistan Country Office (ACO) and Supply Division (Copenhagen, Denmark), reviewed and documented all the country’s nutrition supply chain processes, and identified key areas where guidance and procedures needed to be developed as part of enhancing the MoPH’s capacity to manage the entire supply chain. The following areas were identified as requiring agreed-upon procedures to guide all partners involved in managing the country’s nutrition supply chain.

Quantification and forecasting of nutrition commodities

Order processing and dispatching of nutrition supplies

Receiving nutrition commodities - Commodity storage, including inventory management

Goods issuing and reporting

Recall and disposal of damaged or expired nutrition commodities

End Use Monitoring for nutrition commodities to include all necessary tools to facilitate an accurate monitoring process.

This Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) manual has been developed to act as a reference point for nutrition supply chain staff. It provides simplified procedures for all key activities in the supply chain and identifies the roles and responsibilities of all partners involved in the process.

In addition to this manual, a separate interactive training package based on these SOPs has been designed to equip staff with examples and simplified processes they can refer to in their daily activities. However, it is important to note that the training package (modules) is not specific to particular SOPs, but represents the general activities performed in the nutrition supply chain.

However, we recommend that advice and guidance always be sought from your supervisor when more clarification is required. These SOPs have been developed through intensive and extensive consultations, and therefore, any changes that may be proposed should be approved by the PND before they are implemented.

We hope that this manual will be of great value to all partners involved in nutrition supply planning, implementation and monitoring in Afghanistan.