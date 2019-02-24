24 Feb 2019

Nutrition & Mortality SMART Survey - Preliminary report - Uruzgan Province, Afghanistan, 7th to 26th February 2018

Report
from Action Against Hunger USA
Published on 25 Mar 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (935.47 KB)
  1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

A Nutrition and SMART mortality survey was conducted in the entire province of Uruzgan, between 7th to 26th February 2018 in the winter season. It was based on the standardized Monitoring and Assessment of Relief and Transition (SMART) methodology and was a cross sectional survey following two-stage cluster sampling method. This preliminary report is an analysis of under-five nutrition status, mortality, morbidity, immunization, PLWs nutrition status, WASH and FSL. The final report will include a comprehensive analysis of all collected data after validation of Action Against Hunger (ACF) HQ Paris in the month of April. The summary of the key findings is shown in the table below.

