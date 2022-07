On the 17th of July, the Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed 40 tons of food items to 400 drought-affected, vulnerable and needy families in the Bargmatal district of Nuristan province. The aid was provided by the IFRC which were distributed by the staff and volunteers of Afghan Red Crescent.

The assistance each family received 50 kg of flour, 24.5 kg of rice, 10 liters of oil, 7 kg of beans, 5kg of sugar, 1 kg of green tea, 2kg of salt and 1 packet of biscuits.