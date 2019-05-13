NRC-Managed IDP Sites (Herat) — Site Monitoring Factsheet / March 2019

METHODOLOGY AND CONTACT INFORMATION

The findings summarized in this factsheet are based on key informant interviews conducted by NRC during the month of March 2019. By using a standard data collection tool (available at this link) developed in partnership with DRC and IRC, the NRC Site Management team interviewed 246 community focal points selected by the IDPs living in the NRC-managed IDP sites in Injil District. Focal points were interviewed with a focus on the groups of tents and the associated families which they are meant to represent.