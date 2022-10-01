NRC Foundation Donated Four Containers And Medical Supplies To ARCS

To provide health services to vulnerable citizens, ARCS has established sub-clinics in 34 provinces of the country.

To provide quality health services to needy citizens, on 27th September, with the efforts and exertion of ARCS finally NRC organization donated four containers and variety of medical supplies to Zabul branch of ARCS.

The aforementioned aid included, 2 sets of women's delivery, 2 sets of bandages, a Sphygmomanometer (blood pressure meter) , 3 chairs, 3 air coolers and 3 solar energy Panels.

The above-mentioned equipment and supplies were placed and handed over to the sub-clinics of Nawkhiz village - center of Zabul- and Khaki village - Shah Joy districts-Zabul province.