Note to Correspondents on the joint declaration by the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban

New York

In response to questions, the Spokesperson said: The Secretary-General is encouraged by the joint declaration by the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban issued in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday agreeing to accelerate their high-level engagements in order to find a “timely and just solution” to the conflict, and echoes the joint statement issued by the diplomatic missions of 15 countries, NATO and the EU to Afghanistan today calling for the end of violence, a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire and meaningful peace negotiations.

The Secretary-General underscores the importance of reaching, as a matter of urgency, a negotiated settlement that responds to the needs of all Afghan men and women. He urges the parties to make good on their commitment to accelerating negotiations and meeting the humanitarian needs of the population. He calls upon the international community to unite its efforts in support of the peace process.

The Secretary-General hopes the Eid al-Adha holiday will be celebrated in peace in Afghanistan.