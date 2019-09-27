27 Sep 2019

No Place for Violence, Intimidation, Fraud in Afghanistan Poll, Secretary-General Stresses, Urging Consolidation of Democratic, Inclusive Political System

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 27 Sep 2019 View Original

SG/SM/19780

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

On the eve of the 28 September presidential election in Afghanistan, the Secretary-General urges all stakeholders to ensure that Afghan voters, women and men, are able to exercise their right to vote. This is crucial as Afghanistan strives to consolidate a democratic and inclusive political system.

The Secretary-General reiterates that any acts of violence against the electoral process, including attacks directed at polling centres, polling staff and voters, are unacceptable. There is no place for violence, intimidation or fraud.

The Secretary-General calls on all key actors to uphold their responsibility to support a peaceful, credible, transparent and inclusive electoral process, and reiterates the United Nations commitment to continue assisting the Afghan people.

For information media. Not an official record.

