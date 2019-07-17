17 Jul 2019

No longer struggling to make ends meet

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 16 Jul 2019 View Original

Gul Ali, a 45-year old farmer and father of six children from Kama district in Nangarhar province in Afghanistan, used to struggle to meet his and his family’s daily needs. Using only traditional agricultural techniques, Gul Ali was barely able to generate enough income to take care of his family. This was true of many of the residents of the Kama district. About 80% of Kama district’s residents’ income is from agriculture and livestock activities, many of which are based on traditional, rather than modern approaches.

In order to help Kama residents, USAID introduced kitchen gardening and Farmer Field School approaches in November 2018 to improve agricultural practices and help farmers increase their income. The monthly trainings improved farmers knowledge of land preparation, wheat harvesting and line cultivation, irrigation, pests and disease identification and management, crop storage, market profitability and other topics. At a kitchen garden, a group of people come together with a common interest that they want to learn about. Topics of interest vary from pest management to organic agriculture.

Gul Ali was among 25 trained farmers of Kama district who utilized the knowledge and skills acquired through the Farmer Field School training to improve his earnings. Gul Ali believes that his training changed his life; his children can have good and nutritious foods and he no longer struggles to make ends meet.

“Using the new cultivation method, my products and income both have increased. I sell a large amount of wheat in the village market and therefore, I can meet the needs of my family,” said Gul Ali.

The livelihood trainings in Kama District benefitted 136 individuals. Using the new and easy methods of agriculture, people are changing their behaviors from traditional, time-consuming practices to more efficient and effective methods.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.