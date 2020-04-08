News alert: COVID-19 straining Afghanistan's already fragile economy

Having already lived through decades of war, Afghanistan is now bracing for another battle against COVID-19. As the number of confirmed cases and death toll rises in Afghanistan, aid workers prepare for a worsening humanitarian situation in the country and the dramatic impact the pandemic will have on its economy.

Tom White, Mercy Corps Country Director for Afghanistan explains:

“As countries around the world shut their borders to contain COVID-19, the government of Afghanistan has adopted various containment and quarantine measures. Despite every effort, the pandemic is starting to strain the health, economic, and banking systems. With over half of Afghanistan’s population living below the poverty line, the daily challenges they face – getting enough food to eat, affording to send their children to school or seeking healthcare – will only be magnified as the virus squeezes the economy and diverts government resources.”

“The Afghan economy is already fragile, and the economic ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic will be particularly tough. As the virus continues to spread, it will trigger an economic fallout that will drive millions even deeper into poverty.”

Mercy Corps has worked in Afghanistan for 33 years, with a vision to improve Afghans’ quality of life by strengthening their sustainable, equitable, and legitimate livelihoods.