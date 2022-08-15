New Prime Minister must act to help Afghans survive, says Christian Aid

International development charity, Christian Aid, has challenged the next Prime Minister to end the UK government’s drift and delay on Afghanistan.

To mark one year since Taliban forces overthrew the elected government, Christian Aid says it’s essential that whoever becomes UK prime minister must act to prevent the current dire situation in Afghanistan turning into a humanitarian disaster - driven mainly by soaring food and fuel prices from the war in Ukraine.

The charity has interviewed Afghan families in several provinces to find out how their lives have changed one year on from the Taliban seizing power.

Quasi, a widow with seven children living in Kabul, told us how her husband was in a crowd and killed by a suicide bomber last year. She can’t go to the market without a male chaperone due to recent Taliban decrees limiting women’s movements.

“We don’t have money to buy food every day. I and my children survive only with the little food aid that the village representative provides us.”

Bibi, a 39-year-old widowed mother used to support her family by selling dairy products from her cow but had to sell it to pay debts after her husband was shot dead by the Taliban.

“I dream of having a safe living room for all of us. I will face all difficulties but I hope my children will have a brighter future and become educated. For myself, I would like to learn a new vocation so that I can work.”

Pari, has four daughters but the eldest can’t go to school after they were closed by the Taliban. Her husband was killed on his way home during a clash between Taliban and government forces.

“I take care of my deaf and blind mother so my biggest dream is the welfare of my children. I want them to have decent lives, eat enough food and never face my fate.”

Subrata De, Afghanistan Country Manager, said:

“The local authorities have demonstrated their priorities in the last 12 months by restricting women’s movement and enforcing female dress codes rather than saving lives from hunger. But the international community also needs to reflect on the sanctions it has imposed - who are we ultimately punishing and at what cost to ordinary Afghans?”

Fionna Smyth, Head of Global Advocacy and Policy, said:

"We have no illusions about the Taliban rulers but the Afghan people cannot be abandoned to their fate. They did not vote for the Taliban and, even if the Taliban control the country, that must not stop us trying to help people make a living and giving them hope for a future free form hunger.

“Christian Aid is already delivering programmes to provide livelihoods and water and sanitation but no NGO can do the job of the Government. Conditions are becoming even more desperate with the price of food and fuel rising due the impact of the war in Ukraine. Those needs are going to grow as summer ends and we approach winter.

“That is why the UK government, alongside its internaitoal allies, need to do far more to support the econimy to get back on its feed and advocate for the rights of women and girles who are being erased from public life."

Christian Aid is calling for the UK government and the international community to: