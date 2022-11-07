Afghanistan

New Mobile Health Teams Of ARCS Initiated Health Services In Helmand Province

On 2nd November, five new mobile health teams of ARCS with the coordination of public health has officially started services in Marjah, Bust, Sangeen, Nahar-e-Siraj & Nad-Ali districts-Helmand province The above-mentioned teams include a doctor, midwife, nurse, vaccination, and a pharmacist, who provide health services to the respected vulnerable citizens in the remote areas of the afore-mentioned districts. It is worth mentioning that all necessary medicines and facilities have been provided to the doctors and mobile teams.

