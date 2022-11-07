New Mobile Health Teams Of ARCS Initiated Health Services In Helmand Province

On 2nd November, five new mobile health teams of ARCS with the coordination of public health has officially started services in Marjah, Bust, Sangeen, Nahar-e-Siraj & Nad-Ali districts-Helmand province The above-mentioned teams include a doctor, midwife, nurse, vaccination, and a pharmacist, who provide health services to the respected vulnerable citizens in the remote areas of the afore-mentioned districts. It is worth mentioning that all necessary medicines and facilities have been provided to the doctors and mobile teams.
Related Content
Whole of Afghanistan Assessment 2022 Key Findings Presentation - Inter-Cluster Coordination Team, Kabul, 20 September 202
Afghanistan: Infectious Disease Outbreaks - Epidemiological week # 43, 2022 (23 - 29 Oct 2022) Situation Report #64
WILPF Afghanistan Launches Psychosocial Support Sessions for Women in Crisis
Afghanistan + 1 more