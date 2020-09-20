DACAAR is implementing Natural Resources Management (NRM) activities in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan with funds from DANIDA. The programme consists of vegetable production, orchard establishment, fruit- and non-fruit trees nurseries, wheat production, kiwifruit vineyard and construction of small-scale irrigation structures.

20 male farmers were trained on orchard management while 20 female farmers received training in vegetable cultivation through Farmer Field Schools. Women can now grow, harvest and sell their harvest and make an income. The programme aims are to increase productivity and the incomes of the families.

“From the beginning, the farmers have shown great interest in our NRM activities in Nangarhar province. Most of the farmers who were trained in our Farmer Field Schools are gaining good income now and are keen to share their learning and experiences with other fellow farmers.” said Aziz Rahman Abubakar, DACAAR NRM specialist.

DACAAR’s new video shows the satisfaction of two of our beneficiaries, who received training in orchard management and vegetable cultivation in Jalalabad province.

Support to Sustainable Reintegration of Returnees, IDPs and Vulnerable Host Communities in Afghanistan

Donor: DANIDA-ROI

Project Date: 2018- 2020

Total Number of Beneficiaries: 191,592

Total Male: 93,886 (49%)

Total Female: 97,706 (51%)

Thematic Areas: Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) , Small-Scale Enterprise Development (SSED), Women’s Empowerment (WE) and Natural Recourses Management (NRM)

Provinces: Balkh, Kabul, Kunar, Kunduz and Nangarhar

By: Zohal Nasrat

Contributions: Dagmar Ruehrig, Irshad Alamyar