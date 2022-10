Today, Afghan Red Crescent staff distributed 8 items of foodstuffs to 450 needy families in Hisarak district of Nangarhar province.

The aid included a total of 45 tons of flour, 11 tons of rice, 4500 liter of oil, 3.5 tons of beans, 2250 kg sugar, 450 kg tea, 900 kg salt and 450 packages of biscuits.

It is worth mentioning that during this week around 1000 needy families were helped by Afghan Red Crescent in Nangarhar province.