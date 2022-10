ARCS distributed foodstuffs to 450 vulnerable and deserving families in Chaprihar district of Nangarhar province!

On 6th October, Afghan Red Crescent distributed 8 foodstuffs provided by IFRC and Turkish Red crescent in Chaprihar district of Nangarhar province.The aid was distributed in the presence ARCS and Turkish country's representatives.

Each registered vulnerable family received

100 kg flour, 24.5 kg rice, 10 liter oil, 8 kg beans, 5 kg sugar, 1 kg tea, 2 kg salt and a packet of biscuit.