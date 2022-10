Due to recent floods, on 9th October, Afghan Red Crescent distributed 6,500,000 AFN as a cash assistance to 650 affected families in Mohmand Dara district-Nangarhar province.In the aforementioned aid, each family received 10000 AFN.

During last week, Afghan Red Crescent has provided foodstuffs and cash assistance around to 13000 individuals in Nangarhar province.