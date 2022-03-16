Multi Sector Needs Assessment - Key Findings - Afghanistan, February 2022

The purpose of this MSNA was to identify key gaps and needs where CARE operates, with the view to inform future programming priorities and better understand the impacts of the current situation on humanitarian needs. A total of 364 households were interviewed from 20 districts across 8 provinces (Herat, Kandahar, Ghazni, Khost, Paktia, Parwan, Kapisa, and Balkh) in December 2021. An average of 18 interviews were collected per district. The survey administered a household questionnaire and a focus group discussion (2 per community –female and male) in each district.

Key Findings on Education, Gender, Humanitarian Access, and Food Insecurity are presented here. For more data and information, please refer to the full MSNA report.

The top 5 concerns raised by the communities were all related to the consequences of Afghanistan’s current economic and humanitarian crisis:

1 . food security (72% of respondents),

2 . lack of employment opportunities (66%),

3 . livelihood and economic empowerment (56%),

4 . lack of access to humanitarian aid (36%), and

5 . lack of access to shelter/ housing options (36%).