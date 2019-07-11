11 Jul 2019

Multi-Input Area Development—Global Development Alliance (March 2013 - June 2018)

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 11 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (222.29 KB)

The Multi-Input Area Development—Global Development Alliance (MIAD-GDA) was a partnership between USAID and the Aga Khan Development Network to improve the quality of life in Afghanistan's Badakhshan Province by strengthening health, education, livelihoods, and governance. The project linked Afghanistan’s public and private sectors to foster sustainable social and economic development. USAID and Aga Khan each invested just over $22 million to fund the Global Development Alliance.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.