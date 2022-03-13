Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, Acting Vice President Of The ARCS Met With The Officials Of Zakat Charity Foundation

Today, on Saturday, 12th of March 2022 Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, the Acting vice president of the Afghan Red Crescent Society met with the officials of Zakat Charity Foundation of United States in his office.

At the meeting, Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, Acting vice president of the Afghan Red Crescent Society, praised the efforts of the Zakat charity Foundation for Afghanistan in the United States and called on them to encourage other Islamic charities organizations in the United States to assist Afghanistan through the Afghan Red Crescent Society. He said they were ready to pave the way for all donors to receive any kind of cash and in-kind assistance.

Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, acting vice president of the Afghan Red Crescent Society, said the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan was deteriorating due to the current drought. Therefore, there is an urgent need for more humanitarian assistance. He called on the Zakat Foundation to inform the charities organizations in US about the ongoing oppression of Afghans.

Mr Turabi said more than half of the Afghan Red Crescent Society activities were in the health sector, but they needed more help. He said that in recent time 7,000 children with hole in heart disease were registered with the Afghan Red Crescent Society, who needed serious treatment, but could not afford to pay for it. He said that three out of every 100 children with hole in heart disease die due to lack of treatment, which is a great loss.

During the meeting, Hallel Demir, Executive Director of the Zakat Charity Foundation, said that they know that Afghans are in dire need of assistance during these nights and that it is important to address the economic problems of Afghans. He said they had decided to equip the Afghan Red Crescent Central Hospital in Kabul, bring in doctors from the United States to treat patients and work to build the capacity of existing doctors.

Mr Demir said he would faithfully convey the Afghan Red Crescent's voice to US-based Islamic charities organizations and would continue to support Afghanistan. Demir said that over the past few months through UNICEF they have provided 2 millions of dollars in aid to Afghanistan.