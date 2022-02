Today, on Tuesday, 8th of February 2022 Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, acting deputy director of the Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed food aid to 400 needy families in the 5th police district of Herat province.

Each family received 40 kg of flour, 5 kg of rice, 5 kg of beans, 5 liters of oil, 3 kg of sugar and 3 kg of lentils.