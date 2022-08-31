MSNA - Research Terms of Reference - Annual Whole of Afghanistan Assessment (Annual WoAA 2022), MSNA, AFG2205 Afghanistan (July 2022, Version 1)

2. Rationale

2.1 Background

Endemic poverty and decades of conflict have converged with COVID-19, natural disasters, and political developments in August 2021 to generate disparate needs and vulnerabilities within Afghanistan, with a record of 22.4 million people projected to be in humanitarian need in 2022, according to the Humanitarian Needs Overview.

To ensure the evidence-based identification and prioritization of needs, the OCHA-led Inter-Cluster Coordination Team (ICCT) calls on a yearly basis for an annual assessment of multi-sectoral needs of affected populations in Afghanistan. To that end, REACH Initiative (REACH), in coordination with the ICCT, is facilitating the annual Whole of Afghanistan Assessment (WoAA 2022) in July – September 2022. The WoAA 2022 will be assessing the needs and vulnerabilities of the entire population of Afghanistan and expand-upon previous alteration exclusively focusing on displacement-based population groups (e.g., recent IDPs, recent CB returnees, and refugees). This assessment shall inform the Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) and Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) processes, the IPC exercise (expected to happen in midSeptember 2022), as well as provide an evidence base for a more development-oriented planning.