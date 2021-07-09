MoU signed by Climate Analytics and International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development

On 7 July 2021 the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) and Climate Analytics have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on advancing scientific knowledge on climate change in the Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH).

Climate change is increasingly impacting the stability of fragile mountain ecosystems and the livelihoods of mountain people. Even if we limit global warming to 1.5°C as outlined under the Paris Agreement, it is projected that 36% of the glaciers in the region will be gone by 2100, threatening the livelihoods of nearly two billion people who depend on the ten major rivers systems that have their headwaters in the HKH.

ICIMOD and Climate Analytics share common objectives around addressing climate change, and will work together to advance regional climate action in four key ways:

Develop and strengthen regional climate policy, adaptation, finance and negotiation efforts

Promote knowledge development and the exchange of information including technical data and methodologies

Build capacity within various target groups in the region and facilitate technology transfer through training programmes

Develop and collaborate on outreach and engagement events.

ICIMOD Director General Dr Pema Gyamtsho notes that “While ambitious climate action is essential for our shared planet, it is even more critical for the Hindu Kush Himalaya region where climate change impacts are heightened with altitude and are diffused through the almost one fourth of humanity who call this region home. Partnering with Climate Analytics, we seek to bring the necessary attention to our region so that we can address the problems at the scale and speed required to halt biodiversity loss, to achieve the SDGs, and to ensure that the uniqueness of the HKH as a global asset is acknowledged and honored in global processes.”

“We are delighted to be formalising our relationship with ICIMOD. Both parties bring different expertise to our common goals and we’re excited to bring this collaboration to bear in a region that is both incredibly vulnerable to temperature rise, and absolutely critical to the preservation of human and environmental health,” added Bill Hare, CEO, Climate Analytics.

Climate Analytics is a non-profit science and policy institute leading research on climate science and policy in relation to the 1.5°C limit in the Paris Agreement. It has offices in Germany, Nepal, the US, Trinidad and Tobago, Togo, and Australia.