More than 50,000 people with disabilities benefits from SCA's services each year

SCA joins the celebration of the International day of persons with disabilities and takes this opportunity to appeal everyone to continue increasing their attention to the rights of people with disabilities as per the convention on rights of persons with disabilities (CRPD).

As this year the theme focuses on “disability-inclusive, accessible and sustainable post COVID-19 World”, SCA encourages the importance of creating an inclusive society where everyone including people with disabilities enjoy full participation in all aspects of their life.

"SCA is committed to protect and promote the rights of persons with disabilities in Afghanistan, including girls, boys, men, and women through providing equal opportunities, improving their skills and knowledge, and their physical wellbeing of persons with disabilities", said Daniel Madhani, SCA’s Country Director.

“SCA is one of the few non-governmental organizations that provide services in terms of physiotherapy, orthopedics, and provision of mobility and assistive devices for people with disabilities in Afghanistan. For example, last year more than 21,000 people with disabilities and non-disabled people benefited from physiotherapy services of SCA and more than 15,000 people received mobility and assistive devices." SCA’s Country Director added.

Since 2007, SCA is contributing towards filling the gaps in the availability of rehabilitation services. To meet the demand, SCA has established 26 physiotherapy clinics in Afghanistan and handed them over to the Ministry of Public Health so far. To fill the gaps in technical expertise, 98 physiotherapists, 53 of whom were women, graduated from a three-year training physiotherapy courses in Afghanistan last year.

“Although SCA provides services to more than 50,000 persons with disabilities but it is not enough for all people with disabilities in Afghanistan. More attention should be paid to this deprived segment of society by both governmental and non-governmental organizations.", said Ahmad Khalid Fahim, SCA's Programme Director/Deputy Country Director.

TagsPress release