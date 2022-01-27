More Than 400 Afghan Families Provided Winter Essentials

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN, January 10, 2022 — Baitulmaal, a Dallas-based international humanitarian relief agency, recently distributed winter aid to more than 400 impoverished families in Afghanistan ahead of the winter season.

Food and non-food items such as blankets, clothing, shoes, firewood, charcoal and soap were distributed to approximately 3,200 displaced and poor Afghans in Kabul. A majority of the recipients were women and children.

According to Elizabeth Sohail, program manager at Baitulmaal, these families have been impacted by the recent unrest in Afghanistan and are attempting to reintegrate into their communities amid the instability.

“Many families returned to their homes but are struggling to keep warm and buy food,” Sohail said. “Staples such as rice, cooking oil and firewood are blessings during these difficult times.”

A recent UN report estimates that 98 percent of the Afghan population will be living in poverty by the middle of 2022, up from a current poverty rate of 72 percent. Approximately 23 million Afghans are facing extreme levels of hunger, with nearly nine million at risk of famine this year.

In addition to providing food and other aid, Baitulmaal has been working with the Afghan-American-founded Education and Occupation Committee (EOC) to evacuate Afghans and implement economic development projects. If you would like to learn more about or contribute to Baitulmaal’s efforts in Afghanistan, please visit their website at Baitulmaal.org.

