Directorate of Refugees and Repatriations (DoRR) of Oruzgan province with cooperation of WFP have distributed for 1512 displaced families which displaced from insecure places of Gezab, Shahid Hasass, Khas Oruzgan, Dehraroad, and central area of Trinkot districts to the central of this province.

Sunday December 24, 2017 of the current year distributed for every of the mentioned family such as 150kg flour, 25kg oil, 13kg pea, and one kg salt.