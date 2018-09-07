Monthly Action Points - September 2018

Afghanistan

In its discussion of the report on the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), the Council should ensure that gender is a cross-cutting issue across any consultations, briefings and potential action. It is imperative that gender analysis is mainstreamed throughout the report. In discussions of the forthcoming parliamentary and district council elections, announced by the Independent Election Commission to take place on 20 October 2018, it is crucial that challenges to women’s participation are a particular focus. According to the Secretary-General (S/2018/539), as of May only 28% of registered voters are women; urgent efforts are needed by international partners to provide concrete support for women’s groups to ensure women’s full participation in every aspect of the electoral process. The international community must demonstrate its continued commitment to the Afghan people by supporting women’s voices in any peace process as well as peace and security decision-making, including through support of the implementation and localization of the women, peace and security (WPS) agenda, particularly given the sustained violence against women leaders and human rights defenders (HRDs) (S/RES/2242 (2015)).

Colombia

In its discussion of the forthcoming Secretary-General’s report and review of the mandate of the UN Verification Mission in Colombia, the Council should examine progress on the security guarantees and protection efforts, including collective security protocols, for women community leaders, women HRDs, as well as women and girls who are former combatants or formerly associated with FARC-EP. Any briefings and reports should include information on the ways in which the Mission and the Government are upholding and funding commitments under the Ethnic Chapter while assisting Afro-descendant and Indigenous organizations and their respective authorities. Discussions should particularly mention establishing and maintaining community-based, gender-responsive self-protection and early warning response systems to address armed actor violence in areas formerly under control of FARC-EP and other armed groups. Furthermore, security guarantees that protect and safeguard social leaders and former combatants are crucial when considering the rise of armed violence in the country. The Council should extend the Mission’s presence in the country to provide age and gender-sensitive reintegration support; specifically, socioeconomic guarantees and income generation projects, women’s acquisition of land, education, and health services, which encompass sexual and reproductive health care that is inclusive of pregnant and lactating women and girls living in the territorial spaces in for training and reincorporation. All reintegration initiatives should utilize sex and age-disaggregated data, and be designed, implemented, and monitored through/in regular consultation and engagement with women and girls formerly associated with armed groups and women’s organizations, particularly after the approval of the eight-year reintegration policy. Further, the new Government should continue to support the former fighters’ reincorporation into civilian life and strengthen Colombia’s absorption capacity which is key for sustainable peacebuilding efforts. The uncontrolled proliferation of illicit small arms and light weapons continues to destabilize certain areas of the country and increase women’s insecurity. In this context, the Council should call on the Government to update and strengthen arms control regulations and permits in order to ensure that arms are not used to commit or facilitate human rights violations, including through the ratification of the Arms Trade Treaty (ATT). Finally, the Council should keep track of modifications made to the Peace Agreement, particularly security guarantees and reintegration aspects of the accord, and request information regarding local-level implementation of the peace agreement to ensure that women and ethnic minority groups are included in reconstruction measures.