MMC Europe 4Mi Snapshot – December 2021: Access to information among Afghans on the move towards Greece

Since November 2019, through its data collection initiative 4Mi, MMC Europe has been interviewing Afghans in Greece. Based on 954 interviews, this snapshot offers an overview of the different ways in which Afghan refugees and migrants have accessed information before and during their journey, what sources and means they use, and to what extent this might influence their migration decision-making. The snapshot aims to contribute towards a solid evidence base to inform targeted responses on the ground, as well as advocacy efforts related to the situation of refugees and migrants in the country.

Key findings

• Over a third of respondents say they started their journey without accessing any information, and didn’t access information during the journey.

• Migrants’ social networks (family, friends, and other migrants) are the most cited sources of information both before departure and while on the move.

• Smugglers play a key role in providing information to Afghan migrants and refugees: they are among the top three sources of information both before departure and during the journey.

• Family/friends in another country are most often considered the most reliable source of information (30% of respondents) followed by smugglers (22%) and other migrants (12%).

• The role of NGOs and the UN as information providers is marginal (used by 10-15% of respondents), and the role of national authorities as well as foreign embassies and consulates is even lower, never cited by more than 2% of respondents. Only 1% consider these sources as the most reliable.

• Afghans mostly use social media or messaging apps to get information, both before (87%) and during (84%) the journey, thus showing the importance of having a phone for access to information.